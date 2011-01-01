CEO

Zafar Shaikh is a versatile individual with a diverse range of business ventures. Originally from India, he studied in London before being promoted to run a company. After gaining experience in his family's construction business, Zafar decided to expand abroad and migrated to Dubai.





In Dubai, Zafar initially started a real estate brokerage to gain a better understanding of the market. However, he was so captivated by the industry that he went on to establish his own real estate brokerage company. With a commitment to honesty, truth, and providing the right guidance to buyers, Zafar quickly established himself as one of the best property consultants in the region.





Despite his success in the real estate industry, Zafar's entrepreneurial spirit led him to explore other business opportunities. Alongside his friend Sandeep, he ventured into the medical sector and began supplying hospitals and clinics with various medical products. This allowed Zafar to combine his passion for business with his desire to make a positive impact in the healthcare industry.





In addition to his business ventures, Zafar has not abandoned his passion for sports and entertainment. He has also pursued a career in Bollywood, showcasing his acting skills in the movie "Life Ki Aisi Ki Taisi." The film was released all over India and was also broadcasted in the Gulf region, highlighting Zafar's growing popularity and success in the entertainment industry.