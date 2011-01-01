Important: Never issue the cheques in name of individuals agent or handover any cash
Zafar Shaikh is a versatile individual with a diverse range of business ventures. Originally from India, he studied in London before being promoted to run a company. After gaining experience in his family's construction business, Zafar decided to expand abroad and migrated to Dubai.
In Dubai, Zafar initially started a real estate brokerage to gain a better understanding of the market. However, he was so captivated by the industry that he went on to establish his own real estate brokerage company. With a commitment to honesty, truth, and providing the right guidance to buyers, Zafar quickly established himself as one of the best property consultants in the region.
Despite his success in the real estate industry, Zafar's entrepreneurial spirit led him to explore other business opportunities. Alongside his friend Sandeep, he ventured into the medical sector and began supplying hospitals and clinics with various medical products. This allowed Zafar to combine his passion for business with his desire to make a positive impact in the healthcare industry.
In addition to his business ventures, Zafar has not abandoned his passion for sports and entertainment. He has also pursued a career in Bollywood, showcasing his acting skills in the movie "Life Ki Aisi Ki Taisi." The film was released all over India and was also broadcasted in the Gulf region, highlighting Zafar's growing popularity and success in the entertainment industry.
PARTNER
Ahmad Yar Chaudhary, an architect with over three decades of experience, began his career after graduating in 1994 from Shivaji Engineering College in Akola. He founded Ahmad Yar Architects, expanding his presence in Pune, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Jeddah. His commitment to excellence, adherence to industry standards, and ability to blend classic architectural principles with innovation have resulted in functional and aesthetically pleasing designs. Ahmad Yar is also known for mentoring young architects. His journey serves as an inspiration, emphasizing the enduring value of passion, dedication, and ethical practice in this noble profession. His contributions continue to shape the built environment for generations to come.
Ahmad Yar is also into real estate buying and selling apartment, his perspective on selling properties and appealing to the ideal buyer goes beyond conventional measures.
OVERSEAS RELATIONSHIP MANAGER Sohail is a valuable asset to his clients. He is known for his outstanding negotiating skills and his ability to understand his clients' needs and preferences.
Sohail's vast experience in the real estate industry has made him a sought-after consultant in the Dubai and India markets. He has worked with a variety of clients ranging from first-time homebuyers to seasoned real estate investors. His approach is always client-centric, putting his clients' needs and interests first.
MAINTENANCE
Saad is very keen on cleanliness he makes sure that all the apartment that owner has are up to date , Any maintenance work comes up is been sorted in a days time without any time wasted .He's just on a phone call away to the clients we deal.
EMAAR PARKSIDE TOWNHOUSES
TAMANI ARTS OFFICES
MEYDAN MANSION PLOT
عرين الأسد للعقارات
57, Schon Business Park - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
